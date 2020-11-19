Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down Notre Dame LB Commit Kahanu Kia
Honolulu Punahou linebacker Kahanu Kia announced his commitment to Notre Dame today, choosing the Fighting Irish over Arizona, Colorado, Princeton, Stanford, UCLA, Utah, Washington State and others.
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down the new commitment for the Fighting Irish football.
