 Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Linebacker Commit Kahanu Kia
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 13:55:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down Notre Dame LB Commit Kahanu Kia

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Honolulu Punahou linebacker Kahanu Kia announced his commitment to Notre Dame today, choosing the Fighting Irish over Arizona, Colorado, Princeton, Stanford, UCLA, Utah, Washington State and others.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down the new commitment for the Fighting Irish football.

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}