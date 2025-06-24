Rivals Five-Star: Teams that should be pleased

Khary Wilder

INDIANAPOLIS – The Rivals Five-Star is all wrapped up and the competition at the event was once again elite. As the dust from the day settles, Rivals looks at some of the college football programs that should be most pleased at this stage.

CLEMSON

Clemson's commits at Rivals Five-Star

The day started off strong with the offensive and defensive line one-on-ones and the front end of competition ended with a Clemson pledge earning top honors in the bench press challenge. Grant Wise hoisted 27 reps against a loaded field, a mark that would have slated him in the top 10 at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. Fellow future CU blockers Chancellor Barclay and Carter Scruggs worked out successfully against the loaded field, especially while working inside. Both Wise and Barclay won their fair share of reps at the center position, too. Tiger quarterback commitment Tait Reynolds always impresses from a physical standpoint and he showed off some touch during the 7-on-7 portion of the day as well. At the skill spots, wide receiver Naeem Burroughs flashed with his elite speed and Shavar Young held his own in coverage, looking fluid in the process.

GEORGIA

Georgia had plenty of commitments and targets each working against one another and the group didn't disappoint. In-state pledge Ryan Mosley made plays at both safety and wide receiver at times, winning several routes as a pass-catcher during one-on-ones. The latter also encompasses the day for big tight end commitment Lincoln Keyes, who showed some of the best hands among pass catchers as well. Secondary commitment Jordan Smith showcased strong technique and length to make plays at the catch point as did top targets Chace Calicut and Brody Jennings on Tuesday.

NOTRE DAME

Joey O'Brien

Notre Dame commitments made plays all over the field at the Rivals Five-Star. Secondary commitment Joey O'Brien worked both sides of the ball in the afternoon session, snagging multiple touchdown grabs and flashing the athleticism with a head-turning back-flip en route to another win. Running back Javian Osborne showed up to the event rocked up, but still plenty speedy, impressing coaches as both a blocker and pass catcher throughout the day. Tyler Merrill also showed up bigger than expected, in a good way, and made considerable plays as a blocker to the surprise of few onlookers. Fellow ND commitments Chaston Smith and Gregory Patrick also showed up to compete.

OHIO STATE

One could argue that the Buckeyes could have had the best day of any group of commitments in action at the Five-Star. Not only did Ohio State sport the defensive line MVP in Khary Wilder, who won out in perhaps the most contested position battle of the day, but multiple players who nearly took home hardware on their end as well. Offensive lineman Sam Greer was among the best blockers of the entire event, making some of the splash plays along with plenty of consistent wins at tackle and guard alike. Wide receiver Jamier Brown of the 2027 class made as many big plays as any wideout in attendance, flashing deep speed along the way. Quarterback Brady Edmunds dialed up the RPMs in the QB challenge and running back Favour Akih held his own in the morning session.

TENNESSEE

Tyreek King

The Tennessee commitment performance came later in the day after Tyreek King arrived in the afternoon. The No. 1-ranked slot talent made up for lost time in a big way, hauling in several scores during 7-on-7 play. There is legitimate speed and twitch at play with the in-state pledge and it put plenty of pressure on defensive backs of all types. The biggest athlete on hand is also a UT pledge in Gabe Osenda, the big blocker who worked tackles and guard spots well on the day after an MVP effort at the Atlanta regional camp. Tight end Carson Sneed is also on the bigger side, and showed reliable hands and short-area power against the strong field.

TEXAS A&M