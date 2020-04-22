Lorenzo Styles keeps pretty good company for workouts during his quarantine.

His father, Lorenzo Sr., spent six years in the NFL playing linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams, and his younger brother Alex is a class of 2023 athlete with an early offer from Indiana. Between workouts, schoolwork and hanging out virtually with his friends, Styles is keeping plenty busy.

“We have a bench set up in our garage,” Styles said. “We’ve been training twice a day. I’ve been playing some video games with my guys. I play with Blake [Fisher], [Pat] Coogan, Rocco [Spindler], Tyler [Buchner] and a lot of guys from my school.”