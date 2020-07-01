La Mesa (Calif.) Helix quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner spent the first half of the week in Nashville, Tenn. for the Elite 11 Finals. He spoke with BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer on Wednesday afternoon about his experience.

"It was a dream come true when you really look at it from the big picture. I'm just blessed to be here. I learned a ton and built some really good friendships along the way.

"All of the [camp counselors] were good guys. I didn't get to spend much time with Justin Fields because he was with a different group, but having him here -- he's a role model and seeing him here was really fun to watch for sure.

"[Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer] talked to us a lot about life, outside of football. He definitely covered the X's and O's too, but he did a good job talking to us about what it means to be a quarterback, especially going into our influence and things we can change because of our circle of influence.

"All of the quarterbacks here were ripping it. I was really impressed with [Ohio State commit] Kyle McCord, he threw really well. [Georgia commit] Brock Vandagriff threw well. Everyone was really good. It was good to finally compete; it's been a minute.

"I thought I did fine; I could've done better. It is what it is. It was good to come out here and compete, and I had a blast.

"[The Elite 11 coaches told me to] get more power out of my back hip when I'm throwing. They were saying that I have more juice that I can get out of my throw."

