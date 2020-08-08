 WATCH: Rocco Spindler Talks Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Commitment
WATCH: Rocco Spindler Talks Notre Dame Commitment

CLARKSTON -- Notre Dame's newest commitment in the 2021 class, four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler, met with reporters following his ceremony to announce his Fighting Irish pledge.

BlueandGold.com was on site and has the video interview below!

