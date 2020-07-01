BlueAndGold - Every Throw From Tyler Buchner's Elite 11 Target Challenge Workout

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is live in Nashville for the Elite 11 Finals, and recorded La Mesa (Calif.) Helix quarterback and Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner's day three target challenge workout.

Watch the clips below, and click here to subscribe to Blue & Gold Illustrated on YouTube and check out all of our video content.

Want more analysis? Read Singer’s day three breakdown with thoughts from Trent Dilfer here.