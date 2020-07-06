Notre Dame picked up a commitment from intriguing offensive tackle prospect Joe Alt of Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace on Monday. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Patrick Engel give their thoughts on the prospect and his ceiling in the video below.

