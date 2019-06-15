Missouri defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio committed to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame scored a huge win on the recruiting trail this weekend. The Irish picked up a verbal pledge from key 2021 defensive line target Gabriel Rubio, who committed to Notre Dame while on an unofficial visit. The St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles standout spoke with Blue & Gold Illustrated before making his decision public and said South Bend simply felt like home. “When I first visited during my sophomore year, I was just really impressed with the way they ran things and the way they taught their techniques,” Rubio said. “I thought to myself, ‘this is a great place. I wonder what other places can compare to this.’ After seeing some others, I believe that Notre Dame is the best out there. “It feels the most like home. The coaches really care about their players. That’s why I’m committing. Notre Dame is just a great program on the field and academically.”

The Lutheran of St. Charles (Mo.) product picked Notre Dame over offers from Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma Texas A&M and several other major programs. Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston played a big role in winning Rubio over as he built a strong relationship with the talented underclassman over the last year. “Coach Elston is one of those great combo guys,” Rubio said. “He’s very strict on the football field. Off the football field, he likes to unwind and have fun all the time — maybe most of the time (laughs). Whenever he needs to get stuff done, he gets it done immediately and fast. I like that about him. “I like the passion that he has for the game of football. Me and him just had an automatic connection after we worked together.”