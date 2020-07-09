Clarkston (Mich.) High class of 2021 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler isn’t one that minds the spotlight, but it’s starting to wear on him. He’s been a national recruit for more than two years, coveted by the top programs from across the country.

While being a top recruit is certainly not a bad thing, the process is still a lot for a teenager to go through.

“I’m humbled for the opportunity that God has gifted with me,” Spindler said. “All of the accolades and everything are great, but sometimes it can be a little much. I like to stay grounded and still be a kid and get away from all of this when I can.”

Spindler had been adamant about wanting to take all five official visits before announcing a commitment, but each time the NCAA extends the dead period, class of 2021 prospects lose faith that they’ll be able to take visits any time soon.