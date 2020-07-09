It’s Crunch Time For Major Notre Dame Target Rocco Spindler
Clarkston (Mich.) High class of 2021 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler isn’t one that minds the spotlight, but it’s starting to wear on him. He’s been a national recruit for more than two years, coveted by the top programs from across the country.
While being a top recruit is certainly not a bad thing, the process is still a lot for a teenager to go through.
“I’m humbled for the opportunity that God has gifted with me,” Spindler said. “All of the accolades and everything are great, but sometimes it can be a little much. I like to stay grounded and still be a kid and get away from all of this when I can.”
Spindler had been adamant about wanting to take all five official visits before announcing a commitment, but each time the NCAA extends the dead period, class of 2021 prospects lose faith that they’ll be able to take visits any time soon.
The 6-5, 290-pounder has been doing his own research on if visits will be able to happen, and he’s not too optimistic anymore.
“I wanted to wait it out to take my officials, but I don’t believe I’m going to be able to,” he noted. “I’ve talked to a lot of head coaches, and they’re saying the same thing of wanting to get me on campus. It probably won’t happen this year; maybe the following year it will. And I’m fine with it; I want to play football. If that means it’s for the best for the safety of everyone, then I’m fine with not taking them.”
