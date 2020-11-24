Less than 48 hours after receiving an offer from Notre Dame, Merrillville (Ind.) High class of 2021 cornerback JoJo Johnson has committed to the Fighting Irish. “The reasons I committed to Notre Dame are my great relationship with Coach Mickens, the football program and the excellent academics,” Johnson told BlueandGold.com. The 5-11, 170-pound Rivals three-star prospect earned the offer Sunday night during a Zoom call with Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Brian Polian and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

The Fighting Irish’s strong combination of academics and football led Johnson to his commitment. (GoldandBlack.com)

Johnson was committed to Cincinnati from May to October and had a relationship with Mickens while the Irish coach was on staff with the Bearcats. Johnson notes that he remained in some contact with Mickens in the past few months but communication ramped up recently. “Really about two weeks ago they started showing a lot of interest,” Johnson explained. “Coach Mickens was texting me a lot and telling me about their program, and I got on the phone with Coach Polian last Tuesday.” Johnson has been able to visit Notre Dame on a couple of occasions, including the 2019 Irish Invasion and for the Irish’s home win against Virginia last fall. “I really love the academic part of it and what it would do for you after football,” Johnson added. “They’re a great football program and have great coaches on staff.”