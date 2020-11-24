2021 CB JoJo Johnson Talks Notre Dame Commitment
Less than 48 hours after receiving an offer from Notre Dame, Merrillville (Ind.) High class of 2021 cornerback JoJo Johnson has committed to the Fighting Irish.
“The reasons I committed to Notre Dame are my great relationship with Coach Mickens, the football program and the excellent academics,” Johnson told BlueandGold.com.
The 5-11, 170-pound Rivals three-star prospect earned the offer Sunday night during a Zoom call with Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Brian Polian and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.
Johnson was committed to Cincinnati from May to October and had a relationship with Mickens while the Irish coach was on staff with the Bearcats. Johnson notes that he remained in some contact with Mickens in the past few months but communication ramped up recently.
“Really about two weeks ago they started showing a lot of interest,” Johnson explained. “Coach Mickens was texting me a lot and telling me about their program, and I got on the phone with Coach Polian last Tuesday.”
Johnson has been able to visit Notre Dame on a couple of occasions, including the 2019 Irish Invasion and for the Irish’s home win against Virginia last fall.
“I really love the academic part of it and what it would do for you after football,” Johnson added. “They’re a great football program and have great coaches on staff.”
Iowa, Michigan State and Purdue were heavily involved in Johnson’s recruitment before he picked the Fighting Irish. He plans to sign with Notre Dame in December and enroll early.
Johnson is Notre Dame’s fifth defensive back commitment in the 2021 class.
“They like me at corner right now,” he said. “They could having me returning punts too and using me all around.”
This past season, Johnson tallied 44 receptions for 810 yards and nine touchdowns, while also adding 152 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns. He led the Merrillville Pirates to the 6A Indiana state playoff semifinals but fell 41-23 against Westfield (Ind.) High.
Notre Dame has 24 commitments in the 2021 class, which ranks No. 10 per Rivals.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.