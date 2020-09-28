1. I’ve seen Colzie live in person three times, and I am more impressed with each viewing. He’s a gamer who rises to the occasion in big moments and is clearly a do-it-all athlete on either side of the ball. While he could be an intriguing free safety, Colzie is a wide receiver all the way for the Fighting Irish. There are some who question Colzie’s speed, but in talking to sources, the Notre Dame staff put that bed internally after seeing him run at their camp in June 2019. Colzie is a big-bodied, strider who should excel in the boundary with his superb catch radius à la Chase Claypool.