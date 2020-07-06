1. Many Notre Dame fans have been growing restless, waiting for the Fighting Irish to land their next high school offensive commitment. The last was Chicago Marist’s Pat Coogan, who picked the Irish over LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many others in April. Before Coogan, Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles was the most recent offensive commit — all the way back in October 2019 (not counting the graduate transfer additions of wide receiver Ben Skowronek and running back Trevor Speights). The offensive commitment drought for the Irish is now officially over.