Hours prior to kickoff of the Notre Dame-Clemson game Nov. 7, Clarkston (Mich.) High class of 2021 offensive lineman and Irish commitment Rocco Spindler was hunting with his father, Marc. Rocco went back home to Clarkston to watch the game, while his father stayed in their cabin in Davison. It was basically as if father and son duo were together though, as they were on the phone constantly throughout the thrilling game. Spindler couldn’t be happier about how his future team performed on the big stage against Clemson and for running the regular season table undefeated. “It was hard work, dedication and a whole team effort,” Spindler said. “They did a great job stopping Travis Etienne, and that’s the ACC’s all-time rushing leader.”

The Rivals100 prospect will sign with Notre Dame next Wednesday and enroll early. (Rivals.com)

Spindler was talking with his future teammates during the Notre Dame-Clemson contest as well. He’s enjoyed getting to know the other commits, some of whom he has not been able to meet before, such as Metairie (La.) Rummel running back Logan Diggs, whom Spindler finds to be hilarious. “When Notre Dame drove down the field and scored with a minute left, the group chat was just blowing up,” Spindler noted. “It was good to see that.” Shortly after the conclusion of the game, Spindler reached out to Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn to congratulate him on the big win. “I texted him that night, and he was all jacked up,” Spindler added. “It was good to see the offensive line control their defense. They brought pressure, but Kyren Williams kept picking up the blitzes. The communication between offensive line and running back was offense.”