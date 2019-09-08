The Notre Dame class of 2021 commit from La Jolla (Calif.) Bishops (3-0) threw for 465 yards and five touchdowns on 24-of-36 passing, while also rushing for 295 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.

In the 71-42 victory over Mater Dei Catholic (1-2), Buchner totaled an unbelievable 760 total yards and nine touchdowns.



Coming into Saturday night's contest, Buchner was 35-of-55 passing for 512 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 160 rushing yards and two scores on the ground in the first two games of his junior season.

"We have one of the most skillful teams we've ever had at my school," Buchner recently told Blue & Gold Illustrated.. "Our goal as a team is to win CIF. We have the team to do it. My personal goal is to be the best leader I can. I just want to help set the culture and make sure the team is focused and doing what they need to be doing on and off the field.

Buchner committed to the Fighting Irish over the likes of Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, and others.



He is ranked as the No. 65 overall player, No, 8 pro-style quarterback, and No. 5 recruit in the 2021 class.