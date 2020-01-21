Blake Fisher, Notre Dame 2021 Class Building Close Connection
Blake Fisher is known for pancakes as a left tackle for Avon (Ind.) High, and he's just as distinguished as Notre Dame's lead recruiter of the Irish commits in the 2021 class.
Recruiting other top prospects is very important to Fisher, but what's even more crucial to the nation's No. 18 prospect nationally is connecting with his future teammates.
"We're definitely starting to get a lot closer with each other," Fisher said. "We're working to bring in top guys to play with us. We can do something really special with this class. Our commits had some phenomenal seasons, and when you add in the recruits we're going after, it's pretty scary."
One of Notre Dame's biggest recruiting weekends in 2019, especially in terms of numbers, was when the Irish hosted USC Oct. 12. Fisher was in attendance for the game with fellow class of 2021 commits quarterback Tyler Buchner, tight end Cane Berrong and defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, plus two new wide receiver pledges for the Irish that weekend.
"We got to talk and bond a lot more that day and had two new commits with Deion Colzie and Lorenzo Styles," said Fisher. "I knew Lorenzo was going to commit like three months before that game, and Deion told me that weekend. They're all hard workers, great in the classroom, respectful, well-mannered."
Fisher doesn't just recruit offensive lineman to play alongside of him at Notre Dame. He's communicating with prospects at all positions and likes to know what's going on with all of the Irish's recruiting efforts.
Some (certainly not all) of his main targets include offensive linemen Rocco Spindler, Landon Tengwall, Wyatt Milum and Garrett Dellinger, running backs Will Shipley and Donovan Edwards, and cornerback Ceyair Wright.
"There's so many guys," noted Fisher.
The Rivals100 prospect earned offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many others before announcing his commitment to the Fighting Irish last June.
Fisher, who ranks as the top recruit in the state of Indiana, still feels very comfortable with his choice as well.
"Best decision I ever made," Fisher stated.
Fisher talks weekly with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and communicates with defensive line coach Mike Elston, his area recruiter, and director of recruiting Aaryn Kearney regularly as well.
He still hears from other coaching staffs too.
"Every day people are hitting me up and seeing where my head is at," Fisher said. "I see how they're doing and am respectful. I know where I'm going; I'm 110 percent committed to Notre Dame."
Fisher and the Avon Orioles had an incredible start to the 2019 season, winning their first nine games before falling to Brownsburg 27-24 in the first round of the Indiana 6A state playoffs. Avon defeated Brownsburg 7-3 earlier in the season.
"We wanted to win state obviously. That's not what we got, but as a collective group, we became really close," said Fisher. "Bonds were made and everyone on that team is my brother. We didn't make it too far, but we accomplished a lot throughout the community and in Avon football.
"After my sophomore season, I got 25-plus offers, and there were questions if I was actually that good. It was a statement season for me. I went out and did what I was coached to do. I pushed myself to the next level."
