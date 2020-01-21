Blake Fisher is known for pancakes as a left tackle for Avon (Ind.) High, and he's just as distinguished as Notre Dame's lead recruiter of the Irish commits in the 2021 class. Recruiting other top prospects is very important to Fisher, but what's even more crucial to the nation's No. 18 prospect nationally is connecting with his future teammates. "We're definitely starting to get a lot closer with each other," Fisher said. "We're working to bring in top guys to play with us. We can do something really special with this class. Our commits had some phenomenal seasons, and when you add in the recruits we're going after, it's pretty scary."

Blake Fisher is like an 11th assistant coach for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

"There's so many guys," noted Fisher.

The Rivals100 prospect earned offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many others before announcing his commitment to the Fighting Irish last June. Fisher, who ranks as the top recruit in the state of Indiana, still feels very comfortable with his choice as well. "Best decision I ever made," Fisher stated. Fisher talks weekly with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and communicates with defensive line coach Mike Elston, his area recruiter, and director of recruiting Aaryn Kearney regularly as well.