Justin Walters wasn’t expecting an offer from Notre Dame following his visit for the Irish’s blowout victory against New Mexico.

However, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect from Bolingbrook (Ill.) added the Fighting Irish to his list on Sept. 19. Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph extended the offer to Walters.

“It means a lot,” Walters said of his offer from the Irish. “I fell in love with the campus and Notre Dame has the academic aspect where if you get a degree from there, you’re set for life. The connections are great there, plus you have the football part of it. The community is a great thing to be a part of."