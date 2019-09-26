News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 09:06:32 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Safety Justin Walters On Notre Dame Offer: "It Means A Lot"

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Justin Walters wasn’t expecting an offer from Notre Dame following his visit for the Irish’s blowout victory against New Mexico.

However, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect from Bolingbrook (Ill.) added the Fighting Irish to his list on Sept. 19. Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph extended the offer to Walters.

“It means a lot,” Walters said of his offer from the Irish. “I fell in love with the campus and Notre Dame has the academic aspect where if you get a degree from there, you’re set for life. The connections are great there, plus you have the football part of it. The community is a great thing to be a part of."

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Justin Walters has high interest in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Justin Walters has high interest in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}