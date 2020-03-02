News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 15:12:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Reaction Of Tyler Buchner's Rivals Camp Performance

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

BlueandGold.com spoke with a Rivals analyst and Tyler Buchner's high school coach about the Notre Dame quarterback commits strong performance at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp, where he netted an invitation to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.

Check out the reaction below.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Tyler Buchner represented Notre Dame well on Sunday at the LA Rivals Camp
Tyler Buchner represented Notre Dame well on Sunday at the LA Rivals Camp (Mike Singer)

ADAM GORNEY, RIVALS.COM NATIONAL ANALYST

On Buchner's performance...

"I thought he was very fluid. He definitely has a strong arm and great touch on the ball. What I wanted to see from him was picking up the pace with the receivers and defensive backs, and he was putting the ball on the money most times. The wind was a little bit of a problem. He short-hopped a few, but generally, it was a strong day for him. The speed of this level of competition won't be an issue for him."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}