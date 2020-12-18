BlueAndGold - Khari Gee flips from LSU to Notre Dame

While much of the country was shutdown in mid May due to COVID-19, Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety Khari Gee made a decision to commit to LSU.

Things were going smooth for about six months, then in November, there begin to be some chatter about the two being on the same page. That looked to die down fairly quickly, but arose again leading up to the Early Signing Period.

A lot thought the one school that could get Gee away from LSU was one right down the road from his home, Georgia Tech. But Notre Dame snuck in, things heated up quickly early in the week, and Gee quietly, and privately inked with the Irish Wednesday.

It is now public that he is headed to South Bend.

"I am committed and have signed to University of Norte Dame," said Gee. "The main reasons I chose Notre Dame are the high academic and athletic standards that they have at the university.

"It was very tough to make the decision to de-committ from LSU, but it was much needed. I trust my future position coach, coach Joseph, to develop me into the player I want to be.

"I am very relieved to get this process over with, and excited to see what the future holds."

Gee is a long safety who has good range on the back-end and can also play in the box.