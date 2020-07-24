Not every aspect of a prospect committing to a school comes with a smile. While a high school football recruit has the opportunity to give good news to a coaching staff about his decision, he also has to tell other coaches who he has built a strong connection with that he won’t be choosing their school. Encino (Calif.) Crespi class of 2021 cornerback Chance Tucker spent last weekend informing every coaching staff that offered him that he would be heading elsewhere. “Honestly, it was really, really tough,” Tucker said of those conversations. “It was pretty hard. I built some wonderful relationships, especially with those at Washington. “It was tough to say goodbye, but they understood; it’s how this process goes. At the end of the day, you can only choose one school.”

In early July, Tucker took a self-guided tour of Notre Dame’s campus. (Courtesy of the Tucker family)

In early July, Tucker took self-guided tours of Notre Dame and Washington — his unofficial top two schools — to get a better feel of the campus atmosphere. The Huskies led in Tucker’s recruitment at that point, but it was Notre Dame that ultimately won his recruitment July 17, and he announced his decision on Twitter July 22. “If I’m being honest, yeah,” Tucker said about Washington holding the early lead. “I went back and forth between the two. I was trying to get as much information in as I could. In the end, Notre Dame’s academic prestige played a huge role in my decision. “It was a process over the next two weeks after I went on the visits. I took time to really think about it. In the end, it was really the academic prestige, life after football and development Notre Dame is going to put me through. I love the way that Coach [Clark] Lea and Coach [Mike] Mickens are going to challenge me every day to be my best. I know they want the best in me as much as I want the best in myself.” Tucker can’t point to a specific moment where he knew the Fighting Irish would be his choice, but last week he was on Zoom calls with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and defensive coordinator Clark Lea every day. Those conversations where key in making his decision a bit easier. “My mind had been thinking Notre Dame that entire week,” Tucker said. “I remember after one Zoom meeting, I walked out into my living room and told my parents that I think this is where I want to go and spend the next four years of my life. They were excited.