The NCAA extending its special dead period through June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t a surprise, but it is still having a big affect on college football recruiting. Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard class of 2021 defensive back Ryan Barnes had a tentative official visit scheduled to see Michigan June 12-14 and hoped to see some other schools in June, too. Even through these unprecedented times and a life-changing decision ahead of him, Barnes is staying positive. “It’s definitely different not being able to get out and see schools,” Barnes told BlueandGold.com during a Zoom interview. “Being able to get out and see schools is a big thing with recruits. I feel like that with this whole situation, there is a silver lining, which is talking to coaches as much as we're doing and building these relationships with them. “There's definitely some good and some bad with it, but hopefully soon everything clears up, everyone stays safe and we're able to get back out.” Watch the full zoom interview with Barnes below, or scroll down to continue reading

The NCAA also lifted phone call restrictions during the dead period, which means contact from coaches to recruits is at an all-time high. Barnes has not felt any negative effects of that, though. “It’s nothing that’s overwhelming,” he said. “I’m able to get back to coaches when they text me. I’m able to work out and go out to the field and get some work in there. ... It hasn’t been overwhelming; I’ve been able to handle it pretty well. I’ve built a schedule throughout the day so I can get to everything that I need to.” Barnes was able to visit Clemson, Duke, Georgia, Maryland and Tennessee earlier this year, but there are other schools coming after him hard that he hasn’t been able to take trips to. Many prospects are committing to programs without seeing the place in person before, and it is something Barnes is considering as well. “It’s definitely something as a family that we've talked about,” he said. “You can’t hold out forever. Spots do fill up and it's a business. You want to go to a place you want to be at and can see yourself happy at. ... Visiting isn’t something we need; it’s a want, mostly. We’ve been able to see videos, talk to coaches, do everything pretty much the same as we would on a visit other than be face-to-face and on campus.

“But yeah, we’ve talked about committing without seeing a school. Hopefully, that isn’t the case and we’re able to see the schools, but we’ve talked about that being an option.”

In terms of a commitment timeline, Barnes plans to make his decision before his senior season at Quince Orchard begins. “That’s what we’re planning to do, whether it be a week from now, a month from now or right before the season starts,” he said. “Whenever we get that feeling of we think this place is home for me, that’s what we'll go ahead and do. With spots filling up, I want to be somewhere I want to be.” Education is very important to Barnes and is the first thing he mentioned when asked about what he is looking for in a school. It is imperative that a university has one of his desired majors, which are marine biology, criminology or psychology. “My parents always preach academics first for me and my younger brother,” he said. “Secondly, [I’m looking for] a great campus environment, somewhere I can see myself happy at if football wasn’t in the picture. Finally, a coaching staff that wants to develop me for the next level.”

Barnes hasn’t announced a top schools list, but of his 33 scholarship offers Notre Dame is considered a top option in his recruitment. The staff has been pitching the family environment within the football program.