1. Notre Dame has yet another defensive line commitment in the 2021 class with the addition of Aupiu as a weak-side defensive end. The Irish already hold commitments from St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken defensive end Jason Onye, and Los Gatos (Calif.) High weak-side defensive end Will Schweitzer, but it was clear the staff loved what they saw from Aupiu and wanted to make him a part of this class.