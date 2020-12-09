 Commit Impact: What Landing California Defensive End Devin Aupiu Means for Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
Commit Impact: What Landing Devin Aupiu Means For Notre Dame

Mason Plummer • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@MasonPlummer_

Notre Dame’s latest commitment in the 2021 class is a flip from UCLA, defensive end Devin Aupiu out of Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mason Plummer breaks down what his pledge means for the Fighting Irish.

Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica defensive end and Notre Dame commit Devin Aupiu
Rivals rates Aupiu as a three-star prospect and the No. 71 prospect in California. (Jace Kessler/MaxPreps)

1. Notre Dame has yet another defensive line commitment in the 2021 class with the addition of Aupiu as a weak-side defensive end. The Irish already hold commitments from St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken defensive end Jason Onye, and Los Gatos (Calif.) High weak-side defensive end Will Schweitzer, but it was clear the staff loved what they saw from Aupiu and wanted to make him a part of this class.

{{ article.author_name }}