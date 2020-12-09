Commit Impact: What Landing Devin Aupiu Means For Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s latest commitment in the 2021 class is a flip from UCLA, defensive end Devin Aupiu out of Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mason Plummer breaks down what his pledge means for the Fighting Irish.
Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card
1. Notre Dame has yet another defensive line commitment in the 2021 class with the addition of Aupiu as a weak-side defensive end. The Irish already hold commitments from St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken defensive end Jason Onye, and Los Gatos (Calif.) High weak-side defensive end Will Schweitzer, but it was clear the staff loved what they saw from Aupiu and wanted to make him a part of this class.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news