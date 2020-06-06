Notre Dame’s third defensive back commitment in the 2021 class is in. Joining Bolingbrook (Ill.) High’s Justin Walters and Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale’s Philip Riley is Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes, who announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish on social media Saturday morning. Barnes committed to Notre Dame over Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and many others. “They have everything I’m looking for in a university with the athletics, academics and also the network base with the alumni,” Barnes told BlueandGold.com before announcing his commitment. “It checked all of my boxes.”

Barnes informed the Notre Dame staff of his decision to commit earlier this week. “They’ve all been ecstatic,” Barnes added. “They can’t wait for me to get there.” Notre Dame extended an offer to Barnes in late March and instantly shot up as a favorite in his recruitment. We reported March 3 that Barnes had a visit locked in to see Notre Dame April 7, but that was of course cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Barnes visited Notre Dame as a kid as he has family near Winona Lake, about an hour drive from South Bend. “Most of the times we went to go visit them, we would stop by the campus and have a look around,” Barnes noted. “I was looking forward to the visit I had coming up, but this whole situation ended up happening.” It was a staff effort in recruiting Barnes to Notre Dame, as defensive line coach Mike Elston initially inquired about Barnes a few months back, and then defensive backs coaches Mike Mickens and Terry Joseph got involved in the spring. Defensive coordinator Clark Lea and head coach Brian Kelly made an impact as well.