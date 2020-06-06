Notre Dame Adds Commitment From Maryland DB Ryan Barnes
Notre Dame’s third defensive back commitment in the 2021 class is in.
Joining Bolingbrook (Ill.) High’s Justin Walters and Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale’s Philip Riley is Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes, who announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish on social media Saturday morning.
Barnes committed to Notre Dame over Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and many others.
“They have everything I’m looking for in a university with the athletics, academics and also the network base with the alumni,” Barnes told BlueandGold.com before announcing his commitment. “It checked all of my boxes.”
Barnes informed the Notre Dame staff of his decision to commit earlier this week.
“They’ve all been ecstatic,” Barnes added. “They can’t wait for me to get there.”
Notre Dame extended an offer to Barnes in late March and instantly shot up as a favorite in his recruitment. We reported March 3 that Barnes had a visit locked in to see Notre Dame April 7, but that was of course cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Barnes visited Notre Dame as a kid as he has family near Winona Lake, about an hour drive from South Bend.
“Most of the times we went to go visit them, we would stop by the campus and have a look around,” Barnes noted. “I was looking forward to the visit I had coming up, but this whole situation ended up happening.”
It was a staff effort in recruiting Barnes to Notre Dame, as defensive line coach Mike Elston initially inquired about Barnes a few months back, and then defensive backs coaches Mike Mickens and Terry Joseph got involved in the spring. Defensive coordinator Clark Lea and head coach Brian Kelly made an impact as well.
“They believe in what they’re doing,” Barnes said about the Notre Dame staff. “They’re all different people, but every time I talk to them individually, it’s the same thing. One person isn’t preaching one thing and one is saying something else. They’re on the same page and all want the same thing for the program, which is to win a national championship.”
There was a lot that stood out about Notre Dame to the 6-2, 180-pound three-star prospect.
“They’re a great academic school and obviously a great athletic program,” Barnes said. “Also, the networking that they have around the world. Football isn’t forever, so you’re going to need a plan after football. The network base that they have is something that my family has been paying attention to.
“It’s not a four-year deal, it’s a 40-year deal. That’s how we’ve been looking at each school, making sure that network base is there. Notre Dame definitely has one of the top ones in the country.”
Barnes is Notre Dame's 11th commitment in the 2021 class and the sixth on the defensive side of the ball.
Rivals ranks Barnes as the No. 21 recruit in Maryland and the No. 55 cornerback in the country.
During his junior season, Barnes recorded 27 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions with both returned for touchdowns, seven pass deflections and one forced fumble.
