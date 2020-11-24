1. Notre Dame has defensive back commitment No. 5 of the 2021 class, and it makes sense why Johnson is their man. He has the athletic profile that the Irish staff loves as they hope to mold him into a shutdown corner. It's not an easy time for coaches to gather information about recruits since they haven't been able to go on the road since January. It's a smart move for Notre Dame to scour its backyard as Johnson has been on campus before, so the staff has his junior measurements. And Johnson is one of the very best players in the state.