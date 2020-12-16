BlueAndGold - Four-Star LB Sticks With Notre Dame Despite Clark Lea Departure

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea taking the Vanderbilt head coach position stunned Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie.

The news came out just two days before National Signing Day, and Kollie was left with uncertainty about what he wanted to do. Lea was not the only reason Kollie committed to Notre Dame, but Kollie's fit in Lea's defense and the relationship they built were key factors.

Kollie had contact with other schools on Monday and Tuesday, but conversations yesterday with Notre Dame defensive analyst Nick Lezynski and head coach Brian Kelly helped Kollie lock back in with the Fighting Irish.

The school announced that Kollie has signed with Notre Dame, giving the Irish one of the most talented and athletic linebacker recruits in the country.

Rivals ranks Kollie as the nation's No. 239 overall prospect and No. 16 outside linebacker. He was ranked as a three-star prospect during his senior campaign, but his still stellar on-field performance netted him a bump in the rankings.

Here are the career stats for the Under Armour All-American: 250 rushes for 1,951 yards and 31 scores ... 105 receptions for 1,683 yards and 16 touchdowns ... 252 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions, 17 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

MORE COVERAGE: National Signing Day Central