 WATCH: BlueandGold.com Breaks Down Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Tight End Commit Mitchell Evans
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-31 15:00:46 -0500') }}

WATCH: BlueandGold.com Breaks Down Commit Mitchell Evans

Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior class of 2021 tight end Mitchell Evans has announced his commitment to Notre Dame. BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer break down what his verbal means for the Fighting Irish.

Was it necessary for the Irish to take a second tight end in the 2021 class? Engel and Singer discuss that and more below.

