{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 16:18:11 -0600') }}

BGI VIDEO: Future 50 Camp Highlights Of ND Commit Cane Berrong

Mike Singer
Recruiting Insider
Watch highlights of Notre Dame class of 2021 tight end commit Cane Berrong from Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County from the Future 50 Camp in Orlando, Fla. Jan. 2.

RELATED: Observations On 2021 Notre Dame Recruits From Future 50 Camp | 2021 TE Cane Berrong Going Strong With Notre Dame

