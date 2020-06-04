Chance Tucker's recruiting story is pretty remarkable. The Encino (Calif.) Crespi Carmelite class of 2021 defensive back earned his first scholarship offer from BYU last summer, but didn't receive his next offer until March of 2020 from UNLV. And even during this quarantine era with no spring evaluation period, the 6-1, 165-pound three-star prospect has seen his recruitment blow up. He's earned offers from Boise State, Colorado, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State and others, including several Ivy League Schools.

The Fighting Irish dished out a scholarship to a cover cornerback in the Golden State

Tucker received big news this week, as Notre Dame joined his offer sheet on Tuesday.

"It's going well," Tucker said of the recruiting process. "I'm still keeping everything open. I'm just starting to narrow down my options. Obviously, this Notre Dame offer is a huge one. It's a difference maker. I've been enjoying this process. It's very unique." Prospects are making commitments at a more rapid pace than ever, but Tucker plans to take his time. "I'm thinking on waiting it out and visiting schools," he said. "I don't think I'd make a decision without visiting the school." Tucker had been in contact with an Irish staffer a few weeks ago, and he sent in a video of him working out for the coaches to see. Then Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens got in contact. "About a week or two ago, Coach Mickens texted me and we were talking throughout that time," Tucker explained. "We also hopped on the phone a couple times. And then [Tuesday] we were on a call and he offered me. It surprised me, but at the same time, I expected it a little bit. I'm blessed and honored to have this opportunity.

"I was definitely excited. Notre Dame is a great place, great school, great institution. It also has a great football program, so it's the best of both worlds. It's very prestigious academically. What more can you ask for?" Tucker thinks highly of Mickens. "Coach Mickens has a very competitive spirit and is always looking to get the best people on the field," Tucker noted. "He's a track guy, and I am too, so he relates to me a lot." Tucker notes that Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington and Washington State are the schools most involved in his recruitment. Notre Dame is in that group now. Notre Dame is a lot different than those programs in terms of location. As a Southern California kid, will proximity to home play a role? "The location isn't going to affect my decision," he answered. "I'm open to going anywhere." In 13 games last fall, Tucker posted 58 tackles, 10 pass deflections and three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). At receiver, he caught 13 passes for 176 yards and two scores.