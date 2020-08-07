 WATCH: BlueandGold.com Staff Breaks Down New Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Linebacker Commit Prince Kollie
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 18:05:29 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: BlueandGold.com Staff Breaks Down New Commit Prince Kollie

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie is Notre Dame’s newest commitment in the 2021 class.

BlueandGold.com breaks down what this pledge means for the Fighting Irish in the video below.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

If you enjoyed this video, please click here to subscribe to us on YouTube!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}