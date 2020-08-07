WATCH: BlueandGold.com Staff Breaks Down New Commit Prince Kollie
Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie is Notre Dame’s newest commitment in the 2021 class.
BlueandGold.com breaks down what this pledge means for the Fighting Irish in the video below.
