Observations From Notre Dame TE Commit Cane Berrong's Workout

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Blue & Gold Illustrated was in Atlanta to watch 2021 Notre Dame tight end commit Cane Berrong work out at the Tight End/Wide Receiver Academy, ran by former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards.

Below are the observations from recruiting insider Mike Singer.

Xn0mb3anoy9ic1cs8lhw
Notre Dame commit Cane Berrong in the Fighting Irish stance

*** I was very impressed with Berrong, a four-star prospect from Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County. The biggest thing that stood out for me in watching Berrong for an hour and a half was his in and out cuts, as you can see in the video below. For a player so new to the tight end position, Berrong was very fluid in his routes, and his in and out breaking cuts were impressive. He uses a head fake well to get the defensive back on his heels and explodes out of his breaks. Berrong works very hard at his craft and is really coming along as a receiver.

