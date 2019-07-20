Observations From Notre Dame TE Commit Cane Berrong's Workout
Blue & Gold Illustrated was in Atlanta to watch 2021 Notre Dame tight end commit Cane Berrong work out at the Tight End/Wide Receiver Academy, ran by former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards.
Below are the observations from recruiting insider Mike Singer.
*** I was very impressed with Berrong, a four-star prospect from Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County. The biggest thing that stood out for me in watching Berrong for an hour and a half was his in and out cuts, as you can see in the video below. For a player so new to the tight end position, Berrong was very fluid in his routes, and his in and out breaking cuts were impressive. He uses a head fake well to get the defensive back on his heels and explodes out of his breaks. Berrong works very hard at his craft and is really coming along as a receiver.
