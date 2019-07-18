News More News
Coach's Take: What Is Notre Dame Getting in 2021 TE Cane Berrong?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Cane Berrong has the tools to be an elite player for Notre Dame. (Rivals.com)

On June 21, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong gave a verbal commitment to Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish coaching staff. Berrong is ranked as a four-star tight end and the No. 6 tight end in the 2021 class.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is still relatively new to the tight end position. He played quarterback growing up and was moved to tight end as a freshman. His head coach Rance Gillespie, who was formerly the offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern, recalls the story.

"When I first got here, he was a quarterback, and he had made a heavy investment in becoming a quarterback," Gillespie explained. "We had a kid who was a year or two ahead of him and was talented. To be quite honest, Cane didn't throw the ball as well. We could have won with Cane as a quarterback from an athletic perspective, but to make a long story short, I called him in and said, 'Listen, I'd like to move you to tight end.' And I've known the kid for a matter of months and this was my first year here. This is a kid who was invested in quarterback for years of his life, and here comes the new guy who wants to move him somewhere else.

