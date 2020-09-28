Notre Dame pulled off the rare recommitment on Monday when Athens (Ga.) Academy’s Deion Colzie, the nation’s No. 17 wide receiver and No. 107 overall prospect in the 2021 class per Rivals, announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish.

Colzie originally committed to Notre Dame last October while on campus for the USC game but backed off his pledge in March, citing that he felt he rushed his decision.

After his decommitment, it felt like a foregone conclusion that Colzie would play for the local Georgia Bulldogs or somewhere else in the SEC. However, the Notre Dame staff — even when the odds seemed slim — forged ahead in recruiting Colzie and eventually won him back, beating out fellow finalists Florida and Tennessee.

“Notre Dame was my first love and my dream school growing up,” Colzie told BlueandGold.com. “They’ve always had a place in my heart.”