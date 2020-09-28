2021 Rivals250 WR Deion Colzie Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame pulled off the rare recommitment on Monday when Athens (Ga.) Academy’s Deion Colzie, the nation’s No. 17 wide receiver and No. 107 overall prospect in the 2021 class per Rivals, announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish.
Colzie originally committed to Notre Dame last October while on campus for the USC game but backed off his pledge in March, citing that he felt he rushed his decision.
After his decommitment, it felt like a foregone conclusion that Colzie would play for the local Georgia Bulldogs or somewhere else in the SEC. However, the Notre Dame staff — even when the odds seemed slim — forged ahead in recruiting Colzie and eventually won him back, beating out fellow finalists Florida and Tennessee.
“Notre Dame was my first love and my dream school growing up,” Colzie told BlueandGold.com. “They’ve always had a place in my heart.”
Colzie also held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia and West Virginia.
Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander played a huge role in Colzie’s recommitment to the Fighting Irish.
“He meant a lot,” Colzie said. “Even with me decommitting, he stayed by my side and really stuck with me and started rebuilding the relationship. He did a really good job of that.”
Colzie’s mother, Yolanda Jackson, is admittedly a huge supporter of the Fighting Irish. She would have supported her son wherever he would have gone, but Colzie knew where his mom wanted him to be.
“She’s ecstatic,” Colzie added. “She loves Notre Dame and grew up a Notre Dame fan. It’s a dream come true for her.”
Colzie originally planned to enroll early at his school of choice, but he has since decided to enroll in the summer of 2021.
“With COVID ruining the spring semester, I really wanted to have another semester of high school and really enjoy it,” he said.
Colzie is Notre Dame’s 18th commitment of the 2021 class and second receiver, joining Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Lorenzo Styles Jr. With Colzie in the fold, the Irish have 10 commitments on offense.
During his junior season in 2019, Colzie hauled in 39 passes for 867 yards and 13 touchdowns and intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns, as a defensive back.
Colzie was named to the MaxPreps preseason Georgia all-state first-team offense, The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Super 11 and is committed to play in the prestigious All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Colzie is the fourth player to recommit to Notre Dame in the Brian Kelly era, joining defensive end Stephon Tuitt (2011), defensive end Aaron Lynch (2011) and wide receiver Braden Lenzy (2018).
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.