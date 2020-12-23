Four-Star Safety Khari Gee On How His Flip To Notre Dame Happened
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy class of 2021 safety Khari Gee landed an offer from Notre Dame March 2 when safeties coach Terry Joseph extended a scholarship. But not much ever came of it with...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news