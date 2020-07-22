 WATCH: BlueandGold.com Breaks Down New Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Commit Chance Tucker
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 11:58:18 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: BlueandGold.com Breaks Down New Commit Chance Tucker

BlueandGold.com
Staff
Encino (Calif.) Crespi class of 2021 cornerback Chance Tucker announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday, giving the Fighting Irish their fourth defensive back pledge.

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Patrick Engel break down the pledge in the video below.

