1. Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class is on a roll. Barnes is Notre Dame’s fifth commitment of this quarantine era — seven if you include graduate transfers Trevor Speights and Nick McCloud. Barnes was going to visit Notre Dame April 7, but that visit was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The staff was likely going to offer him during that visit, so they decided to offer in late March, and at that point, he became a major priority for the coaching staff. This is yet another big-time recruiting win for Brian Kelly and Co.