Commit Impact: What Landing Ryan Barnes Means For Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a new commitment in the 2021 class today with Ryan Barnes joining the fold. Below are some takes on what Barnes’ commitment means for Notre Dame.

Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard 2021 cornerback and Notre Dame commit Ryan Barnes
Barnes picked Notre Dame over several other top programs, including Clemson, Georgia and LSU.

1. Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class is on a roll. Barnes is Notre Dame’s fifth commitment of this quarantine era — seven if you include graduate transfers Trevor Speights and Nick McCloud. Barnes was going to visit Notre Dame April 7, but that visit was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The staff was likely going to offer him during that visit, so they decided to offer in late March, and at that point, he became a major priority for the coaching staff. This is yet another big-time recruiting win for Brian Kelly and Co.

