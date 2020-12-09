BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down New Notre Dame Commit Devin Aupiu

Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down New Notre Dame Commit Devin Aupiu
Commitment No. 24 is in for the Fighting Irish, as Notre Dame has pulled off yet another flip in the 2021 class. Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica defensive end Devin Aupiu switched his commitment from UCLA to Notre Dame.
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer breaks down the Irish's new commitment.
