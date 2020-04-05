On Dec. 11, 2019, Football Scoop reported that Chip Long was unlikely to return to Notre Dame as its offensive coordinator. Long, who coached for the Fighting Irish from 2017-2019, also served as the team's tight ends coach. He was Notre Dame's primary recruiter for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong, a four-star class of 2021 prospect who committed to the Fighting Irish last summer. When Long departed from the Notre Dame football program, nearly three months went by until Brian Kelly announced a new tight ends coach. Notre Dame hired John McNulty, who comes to South Bend following a short stint at Penn State as an analyst last year. He was Rutgers' offensive coordinator in 2018 and has spent most of his coaching career in the NFL.

It took a while for John McNulty to be hired by Notre Dame, but it was worth the wait for Irish TE commit Cane Berrong. (Rivals.com)

Within 30 minutes of McNulty being announced by Notre Dame, he was on the phone with Berrong, kick off their relationship. Over the past few weeks, Berrong has been pleased regarding his connection with his future coach. "It's been good," Berrong said. "It kind of sucked for those months not having a tight ends coach. But now that he's been hired, I've been able to build a relationship with him. He says he loves my film and can't wait for me to come up there and visit again. He's just a really good guy." Berrong should be considered rock solid in his pledge to the Irish. His plan is to graduate from Hart County early and enroll at Notre Dame in January of 2021. "I feel great about my commitment," Berrong added. "I just want to keep building that relationship with Coach McNulty." Berrong talks on the phone probably once or twice a week with McNulty, and he and his family regularly communicate with the staff as well via text message. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees reaches out to Berrong, and their relationship has really kick started since being named offensive coordinator back in January. "We connect really well," said Berrong. "I like how our conversations go. He's on the younger side, and we connect well." Before McNulty was hired and Rees was promoted, Berrong kept in contact with running backs coach Lance Taylor and special teams coordinator Brian Polian, who visited his high school back in January.