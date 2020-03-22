Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end and class of 2021 Notre Dame commit Cane Berrong was trained by Terrence Edwards, the all-time leading receiver in Georgia Bulldogs history, in a private workout on Sunday.

Berrong showed his receiving skills that earned him offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas before committing to Notre Dame last summer.

He was catching passes from Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada and was getting critiques from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardmon, who played his high school ball at Elberty County, which is Berrong's high school's biggest rival.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer watched the entirety of the workout, and shared his thoughts in the video below.

"Every time I see Cane, I leave impressed, whether it's at a workout like this, where he's primarily focused on his receiving, or when I've seen him play [in a game]," Singer said. "... When it comes to Cane as a receiver, whether he's split in the slot or out wide, you wouldn't think he's a tight end. He moves very well; his routes are excellent. He catches the ball well ... I was really impressed with him. He's a legitimate, bonafide four-star prospect and Notre Dame is getting a good one in him. There's a lot to look forward to for the Fighting Irish."