Commit Impact: What Landing Justin Walters Means For Notre Dame
Notre Dame added a welcomed early commitment from Bolingbrook (Ill.) High class of 2021 safety Justin Walters over the weekend.
The 6-1, 170-pounder committed to Notre Dame over several other Power Five programs and is the Fighting Irish's eighth pledge of the 2021 class.
Below are some takes on what Walters' commitment means for Notre Dame.
1. Walters told me that he wanted to take all five of his official visits in the spring. I asked him point blank how he handled schools wanting him to commit early, as I assumed that Notre Dame hoped to add him sooner than later. He told me that he was going to stick to his timeline. However, during his visit Saturday, it's clear that Notre Dame laid out the red carpet for him and obviously convinced him to commit early.
2. His recruitment was only going to continue blowing up, and just in the past week, he added Louisville, Syracuse and Missouri to his offer sheet. Michigan was a threat to Notre Dame here, and he saw the Wolverines crush the Irish last fall in person. However, Michigan's safeties coach left the program, so there was a period where U-M wasn't in much communication with Walters. But just in the past week, Michigan's new safeties coach was starting to build a relationship with Walters. Notre Dame getting his commitment now ends the threat by Michigan.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news