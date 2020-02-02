1. Walters told me that he wanted to take all five of his official visits in the spring. I asked him point blank how he handled schools wanting him to commit early, as I assumed that Notre Dame hoped to add him sooner than later. He told me that he was going to stick to his timeline. However, during his visit Saturday, it's clear that Notre Dame laid out the red carpet for him and obviously convinced him to commit early.

2. His recruitment was only going to continue blowing up, and just in the past week, he added Louisville, Syracuse and Missouri to his offer sheet. Michigan was a threat to Notre Dame here, and he saw the Wolverines crush the Irish last fall in person. However, Michigan's safeties coach left the program, so there was a period where U-M wasn't in much communication with Walters. But just in the past week, Michigan's new safeties coach was starting to build a relationship with Walters. Notre Dame getting his commitment now ends the threat by Michigan.