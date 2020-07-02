Wadsworth (Ohio) High tight end Mitchell Evans is one of the most intriguing prospects in all of the 2021 class. Evans plays some quarterback at the high school level and is being recruited by two dozen schools as a tight end. Standing at 6-7, 240 pounds, Evans could be a high ceiling offensive tackle prospect too. "Some schools have mentioned tackle," Evans said. "Coaches want me at tight end for now, but could turn me into tackle." Evans is well over 20 scholarship offers, including the likes of Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State, Virginia and West Virginia.

"It's blown up for me during the quarantine," Evans added. "I got my first offer in February and it took off. It also stinks because I can't take any visits. Now, we're doing a bunch of Zoom calls -- some weeks up to 10 of them." Evans hasn't publicly narrowed down his recruitment, but he's come up with a top 10 schools list. However, he's had to change it a couple times because new offers come in from schools that he really likes. His latest offer is from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Evans had been in touch with tight ends coach John McNulty in March, just a couple weeks after he was hired by the Irish. Contact fell off a bit between the two parties into April and May, but Evans and McNulty have been in close contact the past few weeks. On Tuesday, Evans and his parents had a Zoom call with McNulty, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian. "I learned a lot about the program -- how many students they have, graduation rate, all of that kind of stuff," Evans said. "At the end, they told me I had the offer, and it was really cool. I was on the call with my mom and dad, and my mom started tearing up. "It's a really good opportunity for me."