Honolulu Punahou class of 2021 linebacker Kahanu Kia never announced a top schools list as most prospects do, but it was pretty clear that he was down to Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA and Utah. And to narrow it down further, Notre Dame and Utah were the programs to beat. Utah would’ve been the “safer” choice. His dad played there, has family in the state and is an easier trip to make from Hawaii. However, the 6-2, 205-pounder told the Notre Dame staff on Tuesday that he’d be choosing the Fighting Irish. “At the end of the day, I had to look at the big picture,” Kia told BlueandGold.com. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get a Notre Dame education and play football for them. I love the culture of the program; I will fit in there. It’s an opportunity I can’t pass up.”

Kia’s visit to South Bend earlier this month was vital to his commitment.

Kia spoke with Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, head coach Brian Kelly, defensive coordinator Clark Lea and defensive analyst Nick Lezynski to inform them of his pledge. “Coach Polian was super excited; we’re all just so excited,” Kia added. “I built a great relationship with them, and to be continuing on this Notre Dame path is amazing.” Kia’s conversation with Kelly was a memorable one. “It was cool. I mean shoot, it’s Coach Kelly,” he said. “It was cool to talk to him and hear his voice. As soon as I was done talking to him, I saw him on TV on The Herd. That was pretty crazy.” There are no typical recruiting visits this year due to the NCAA’s dead period, but Kia felt like he needed to see Notre Dame in person before coming to a decision. He did so the weekend the Irish knocked off Clemson, and that experience on campus played a major role in him choosing Notre Dame. “It was awesome,” Kia said. “That weekend they beat Clemson, but even if they would’ve lost, I really felt comfortable on the campus. I can learn there and I can totally see myself there. The visit definitely played a huge part. I didn’t know what to think of South Bend and how far it is, but being out there, it felt like home.” Kia’s parents loved Notre Dame, too, and are supportive of his choice to take the far-from-home plunge.