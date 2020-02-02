Notre Dame was blown out by Michigan last fall in Ann Arbor, and many prospects considering both schools were in attendance for the game. This would include Bolingbrook (Ill.) High class of 2021 safety Justin Walters. The rainy conditions of the game didn't seem to help Notre Dame on the field, but it may have been divine intervention for the Irish in Walters' recruitment. "All of the college games I went to during the season were cold and rainy, except for the Notre Dame (vs. New Mexico) game," Walters said. "I took that as a sign from God that this was the place to go."

Justin Walters knew that Notre Dame would be the place for him, so why wait?

Walters' plan was to stretch his recruitment well into the spring and take all five of his official visits before committing before his senior season. But clearly, he changed his timeline as the 6-1, 170-pounder announced his pledge to Notre Dame on Sunday. He visited Notre Dame last September and returned to campus Saturday for a prospect recruiting event. "Ever since I went to that New Mexico game, I knew in my heart that it was the place," Walters explained. "Everyone talks about 'when you know, you know,' and I knew. When I went on that visit yesterday, I was thinking to myself and talking to my parents when we got home. We were just saying, 'Why waste these other coaches' time and waste my time taking other visits when in all of our hearts we know where I'm going to go?' "Coach [Terry] Joseph told me that he's only taking two safeties in the class, and when two safeties do commit, they're 100 percent committed to them and won't recruit anymore safeties. So I thought I might as well jump on that opportunity and take that spot while I can and be done with it."