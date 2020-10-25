BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer made a trip to Jonesborough, Tenn. on Friday to watch Notre Dame linebacker commit Prince Kollie's David Crockett H.S. squad defeat Daniel Boone H.S. 21-20.

Kollie ran for two touchdowns in the win and had several tackles as well. Singer gives his takeaways after seeing Kollie in action. Is he as good as advertised? Watch the video below.