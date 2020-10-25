What We Learned: Notre Dame Commit Prince Kollie Shines In Big Win
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer made a trip to Jonesborough, Tenn. on Friday to watch Notre Dame linebacker commit Prince Kollie's David Crockett H.S. squad defeat Daniel Boone H.S. 21-20.
Kollie ran for two touchdowns in the win and had several tackles as well. Singer gives his takeaways after seeing Kollie in action. Is he as good as advertised? Watch the video below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.