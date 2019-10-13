Following another great visit to Notre Dame on Saturday, Pickerington (Ohio) Central class of 2021 wide receiver Lorenzo Styles has committed to the Fighting Irish.

Styles father, Lorenzo Styles Sr., played for Ohio State in the mid-1990s, and the Buckeyes pushed hard for the nation's No. 28 prospect, but the Irish won the recruitment of the talented playmaker.

"Through this recruiting process, I have developed good relationships with many coaches," Styles said in his commitment tweet. "I am thankful for the opportunities they have provided me, but I can ultimately only pick one school.

"With hard work and commitment, I have been able to become the player as well as person I am today. To all my coaches current and past, thank you for getting me to where I am. Thank you to my friends and family who have supported me throughout this journey.

"The biggest thank you is to my dad. He saw potential in me at a young age, and continues to challenge me as I grow into the player I want to become.

With everything that comes with the recruiting process, finding your best fit is a hard decision. Without having your feet on the ground, it may be a blur.

"With that being said, I know my values

God, Country, Notre Dame

Go Irish"