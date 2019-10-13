Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2021 WR Lorenzo Styles
Following another great visit to Notre Dame on Saturday, Pickerington (Ohio) Central class of 2021 wide receiver Lorenzo Styles has committed to the Fighting Irish.
Styles father, Lorenzo Styles Sr., played for Ohio State in the mid-1990s, and the Buckeyes pushed hard for the nation's No. 28 prospect, but the Irish won the recruitment of the talented playmaker.
"Through this recruiting process, I have developed good relationships with many coaches," Styles said in his commitment tweet. "I am thankful for the opportunities they have provided me, but I can ultimately only pick one school.
"With hard work and commitment, I have been able to become the player as well as person I am today. To all my coaches current and past, thank you for getting me to where I am. Thank you to my friends and family who have supported me throughout this journey.
"The biggest thank you is to my dad. He saw potential in me at a young age, and continues to challenge me as I grow into the player I want to become.
With everything that comes with the recruiting process, finding your best fit is a hard decision. Without having your feet on the ground, it may be a blur.
"With that being said, I know my values
God, Country, Notre Dame
Go Irish"
OFFER LIST: Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Michigan State
ANALYSIS: "He's quick off the line as a wide receiver and routinely gets behind defenses for easy pitches and catches. He high points the ball well when there are contested balls. The fact of the matter is on most touchdowns, he is so far behind the defense that he doesn't have to do much to catch it. His speed on the edge is elite as he easily out runs the competition on kick returns and screens.
"Defensively, he is very good in coverage, but he is very raw as a corner. He has the athleticism to take out most high school wide receivers without much effort on his part. If he were being recruited at corner, there would be some growing pains there early, but with the right coaching, he could be very good with his size and speed." - BGI Football Analyst Vince DeDario
QUOTABLE: “I really like Coach [Chip] Long and Coach [DelVaughn] Alexander a lot. I really feel like they can help me improve my game. I think I could bring something to that program. It’s not too far but it's close enough. I think I could be a playmaker there and I could see myself at Notre Dame.” - Styles
RANKINGS: Rivals - No. 28 recruit nationally, No. 2 recruit in Ohio, No. 4 wide receiver nationally
ESPN - No. 205 recruit nationally, No. 6 recruit in Ohio, No. 50 wide receiver nationally
247 Sports - No. 102 recruit nationally, No. 6 recruit in Ohio, No. 18 wide receiver nationally
Notre Dame 2021 Commitment List
WR Lorenzo Styles - Pickerington, Ohio - 6-foot-1, 170-pounds
WR Deion Colzie - Athens, Ga. - 6-foot-4, 205-pounds - Committed: Oct. 12, 2019
TE Cane Berrong - Hartwell, Ga. - 6-foot-4, 225-pounds - Committed: June 21, 2019
DL Gabriel Rubio - St. Peters, Mo. - 6-foot-5, 280-pounds - Committed: June 15
OL Blake Fisher - Avon, Ind. - 6-foot-6, 330-pounds - Committed: June 15, 2019
OL Greg Crippen - Bradenton, Fla. - 6-foot-4, 270-pounds - Committed: March 27, 2019
QB Tyler Buchner - La Jolla, Calif. - 6-foot-2, 195-pounds - Committed: March 8, 2019
2021 Commits By Position
1 - Quarterback
0 - Running Back
2 - Wide Receiver
1 - Tight End
2 - Offensive Linemen
1 - Defensive Linemen
0 - Linebacker
0 - Cornerback
0 - Safety
0 - Special Teams
Where Are They From?
1 - California
2 - Georgia
1 - Indiana
1 - Massachusetts (Crippen, who currently plays in Florida)
1- Missouri
1- Ohio
