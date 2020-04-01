When Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees reached out via text message to give him a call last Thursday, Pat Coogan had to be thinking good news may be coming. And it was a dream come true for the class of 2021 Chicago Marist offensive lineman when he received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame. “It was definitely a surreal moment for me,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this one so it feels really good.” Rees has been Coogan’s main point of contact during the recruiting process with Notre Dame, and the 6-5, 275-pounder has appreciated how up front and honest the Irish coach has been.

“He told me this was going to happen, and he’s a man of his word,” Coogan said. “He said I check off all the boxes that Notre Dame wants, and he knows what I bring to the table.” A little while after landing the scholarship offer from Rees, Coogan got on the phone with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn for about a half hour. Coogan has met Quinn on a number of occasions, including being coached by him at the Lineman’s Challenge camp at Notre Dame last summer, catching up with him during a visit last September and seeing him at Marist in January. “It was a great conversation, just building that relationship,” Coogan said of his phone call with Quinn. “He was telling me about himself and how he coaches.” Notre Dame joins the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Stanford and many others on his offer sheet. “I’ve always considered Notre Dame a part of my recruitment because of the serious conversations we’ve had in the past,” Coogan said. “They definitely shot up my board for sure.”