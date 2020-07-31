Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior class of 2021 tight end Mitchell Evans has announced his commitment to Notre Dame, choosing the Fighting Irish over 23 other schools, including Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia and West Virginia. Notre Dame offered Evans June 30, and the Fighting Irish quickly rose to the top of his list. Recruits can’t meet with college coaches in person due to the NCAA’s dead period, but Evans took his own tour of the South Bend campus with his family during the weekend of July 17-19 and came away impressed. “I loved it,” Evans said. “Beautiful campus and it just seemed right.”

Evans is Notre Dame’s second tight end and 15th overall commitment in the 2021 class.

Evans is Notre Dame’s second tight end commitment of the 2021 class, joining Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County four-star Cane Berrong. He also becomes the 15th verbal of the Irish’s class and the eighth on offense. “I know a degree from there is elite,” Evans previously said. “They’re historically and currently really good at football. At my position, they produce tight ends [to the NFL]. “They’re a winning program, and they have a really tough schedule. Everything about Notre Dame is elite.” Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty led the charge in Evans’ recruitment, and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian had a strong impact as well on various Zoom video calls with the big tight end. As a junior, Evans caught 19 passes for 306 yards and seven touchdowns, plus had three rushes for 61 yards and a touchdown.