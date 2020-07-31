2021 Tight End Mitchell Evans Commits To Notre Dame
Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior class of 2021 tight end Mitchell Evans has announced his commitment to Notre Dame, choosing the Fighting Irish over 23 other schools, including Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia and West Virginia.
Notre Dame offered Evans June 30, and the Fighting Irish quickly rose to the top of his list. Recruits can’t meet with college coaches in person due to the NCAA’s dead period, but Evans took his own tour of the South Bend campus with his family during the weekend of July 17-19 and came away impressed.
“I loved it,” Evans said. “Beautiful campus and it just seemed right.”
Evans is Notre Dame’s second tight end commitment of the 2021 class, joining Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County four-star Cane Berrong. He also becomes the 15th verbal of the Irish’s class and the eighth on offense.
“I know a degree from there is elite,” Evans previously said. “They’re historically and currently really good at football. At my position, they produce tight ends [to the NFL].
“They’re a winning program, and they have a really tough schedule. Everything about Notre Dame is elite.”
Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty led the charge in Evans’ recruitment, and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian had a strong impact as well on various Zoom video calls with the big tight end.
As a junior, Evans caught 19 passes for 306 yards and seven touchdowns, plus had three rushes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Evans also plays some quarterback and even punter along with his role as a tight end and H-back. Standing at 6-7, 240 pounds, Evans could also be a high-ceiling offensive tackle prospect.
“Some schools have mentioned tackle,” Evans said. “Coaches want me at tight end for now but could turn me into tackle.”
Rivals gives Evans a 5.7 recruit ranking, the highest designation for a three-star recruit, and lists him as the No. 28 tight end nationally.
Evans’ mother played volleyball at Akron and his father was on the football team at Kent State. His older sister currently plays volleyball at Georgia.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.