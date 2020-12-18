Recruiting never ceases to be surprising. Notre Dame has pulled off a shocker during the early signing period, flipping College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy safety Khari Gee from LSU. "I am committed and have signed to University of Notre Dame," said Gee. "The main reasons I chose Notre Dame are the high academic and athletic standards that they have at the university." Gee didn’t sign with LSU during the first two days of the early National Signing Day. And, as the 6-3, 190-pound four-star prospect started to back off from the Tigers, Notre Dame took full advantage. Fighting Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph extended the offer to Gee in the spring, but with the pandemic shutting down visits Gee never made it out to South Bend and Notre Dame became an afterthought in his recruitment. Notre Dame’s initial offer went out to Gee on March 2, but then a few weeks later he cut his list down to Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Oregon.

But very late in the process, Gee started to look at other options. With how much Notre Dame impressed him this season, he gave the Irish a call. And obviously, Notre Dame listened. The Irish are getting an uber-talented, versatile defensive back prospect who could also be a fit at rover down the road. When Woodward Academy recruiting coordinator Ryan Davis spoke to Joseph earlier this year, he told the Notre Dame coach that Gee can do it all. “His question was about Khari’s body type, and I told him that he’s whatever you want him to be,” Davis said. “If you want to stay slim and be a safety, he can do that. If you want to put the pounds on and be a rover or outside linebacker, he can do that. “He has the frame, and he hasn’t scratched the surface of how big he can be. The sky is the limit for that kid.” Notre Dame fans have to be fired up about the addition of Gee. The last safety the Irish landed from the Atlanta area has worked out pretty well for Notre Dame. Naturally, Gee has drawn comparisons to that player.