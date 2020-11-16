Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley made a surprise commitment when he picked Notre Dame in May, but out of left field, he backed off his pledge in September and soon afterwards joined USC's 2021 class.

The Fighting Irish staff remained on Riley and flipped his commitment from USC today. BlueandGold.com recruiting writers Mike Singer and Mason Plummer break down what the four-star recruit's commitment means for Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish.