BlueAndGold - The second commitment to Notre Dame is 'different' for Deion Colzie

THE SITUATION: Athens (Ga.) Athens Academy four-star wide receiver Deion Colzie grew up a fan of Notre Dame. The Irish had his attention early, and it was a dream of his growing up to go to school and play football in South Bend. Notre Dame offered early, Colzie took a visit, and in October 2019, he committed to Brian Kelly and the Irish staff. That commitment held for almost five and a half months. In March 2020, Colzie felt he rushed his decision a little, and he wanted to take a step back, re-evaluate his options, and take more time to make his final decision. As soon as he re-opened his recruitment, schools like Michigan and Oregon offered. Then came offers from Auburn, Florida State, Penn State and others. Colzie had options. But, at that time, most felt he would stay home, and go to Georgia, a school just a few miles from his high school campus that he visited early in 2020 while still committed to Notre Dame. The Bulldogs were the hot team for a moment, but in the end, it came down to the schools that made him feel most wanted, Florida, Notre Dame and Tennessee. The Irish won out for a second time. The way they recruited Colzie, how they stuck with him through his de-commitment, and what they offer on and off the field, and after football propelled them back to the top of his list for a second time.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I would say I have been leaning towards going back to Notre Dame about a month or so ago," said Colzie. "The coaching staff did a great job of continuing to reach out to me, recruit me hard and staying with me. They re-built a strong relationship with me and my family after I de-committed, and over time, I just realized that Notre Dame is the school for me. "When I de-committed, the Notre Dame coaches took it, they reacted well, and they stood by me. The way they handled that, how they recruited me, and them giving me time to clear my head, but recruit me hard played a role in me committing to them this time.

"Just the aspect of Notre Dame, and what it is academically and athletically makes it different." — Colzie

"This commitment is different for me. I really took the time to think about the future and what is best for me this time. Football is not going to last forever, and what a degree can do for me once football comes to an end means a lot. They take care of their student-athletes, they help brand the student-athletes there and I know going to Notre Dame is what is best for me. "I feel locked in with my commitment this time. Before it was early, maybe I rushed it a little, but this time, I feel I took the time I needed, I truly looked at a lot of different times, and I am locked in much more this time. "I am excited about playing for coach Brian Kelly and coach Del Alexander. I talk to both of them almost daily. We just chop it up, talk about different things and I know they can help me in life and football. Coach Alexander has produced has produce big-bodied receivers that go to the NFL and he can teach me to be a better man, a better football player and I know Notre Dame will help me now and in the future."