Caleb Johnson doesn’t remember much of his father’s playing days in the Arena Football League, NFL Europe, and even brief stint in the NFL. He was only a couple years old.

But Aaron Johnson remembers the handful his young son was. He played for the Frankfurt Galaxy in Germany, and Caleb spent a couple weeks there to see his dad.

Caleb doesn’t remember it, but he’s been told the story that while in the Galaxy’s locker room, there were dozens of Gatorade cups on a table for the players to drink during halftime. Caleb didn’t get the memo and gulped them all down.

“I hear about funny stuff like that, but barely remember,” Caleb Johnson said with a laugh. “I just know that I had a very, very good time.”

Johnson was born in Noblesville, Ind., in 2002 and moved around a good bit as a toddler with his father carving out a professional football career. His father, a Ball State alum, spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad and played for the Colorado Crush Arena Football League team in addition to his year in Germany.