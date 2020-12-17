BlueAndGold - Commit Impact: What Landing Ron Powlus III Means For Notre Dame Football

1. Powlus is a big, strong armed quarterback who ran rifle passes with ease down the seams and on slant patterns. On his senior tape, you don’t see any touch passes down the sideline, so I wonder what his accuracy looks like on those throws, but it’s clear that he works well down the seams. Powlus does not show much mobility, but his movement in the pocket is good and keeps his eyes downfield. Powlus ceiling may be a solid career backup who can manage a game if the starter is out, and that’s nothing to scoff at. If you change his last name and put him in a random state, I doubt he lands a Notre Dame offer, but if he is someone that will stick around the program for the long haul, then that is important at quarterback, a position that regularly has transfers.